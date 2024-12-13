Brazilian President Lula Recovering Successfully After Skull Operations
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering well after two successful operations to address bleeding in his skull. He is expected to leave intensive care soon as he eats and speaks normally. The surgery aimed to prevent future bleeding following a fall in October.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in good spirits and recovering steadily after undergoing two crucial operations to relieve bleeding in his skull. According to the presidential office, the 79-year-old leader is awake, eating, and speaking normally, signaling a swift recovery.
The government announced that Lula could be out of intensive care as early as Friday. Doctors at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital provided an afternoon update on his condition, reiterating that he is stable. The leftist leader is expected to be discharged early next week.
On Tuesday, Lula underwent a two-hour surgical procedure to drain bleeding from a fall at his home in late October. On Thursday, he had a middle meningeal artery embolization to minimize future bleeding risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
