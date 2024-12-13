Lula's Road to Recovery: From Intensive Care to Stability
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 79, moved from intensive care to semi-intensive care following two operations at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital. The surgeries addressed bleeding in his skull due to a fall. Doctors report the president is lucid, eating normally, and moving around.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aged 79, has been moved from intensive care to a semi-intensive care unit, according to a medical bulletin from Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital. The transfer follows two critical operations earlier this week to address skull bleeding.
The veteran leader, recovering from a fall at his residence in late October, underwent surgery to drain bleeding located between his brain and a meningeal membrane. Doctors described the procedure as lasting around two hours.
A second intervention on Thursday involved a middle meningeal artery embolization to mitigate future bleeding risks. Subsequently, a drain was removed from Lula's head without complications. The hospital reports that Lula remains lucid, is eating well, and has been walking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rwanda Extradites Lashkar-e-Taiba Member to India in Coordinated Operation
Home Affairs Official Convicted of Corruption Following Entrapment Operation
High Seas Meth Bust: Starlink's Role in Unraveling Myanmarese Smuggling Operation
SAREX-24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue through Global Cooperation
India-Russia Strengthen Military Cooperation at IRIGC-M&MTC Meeting in Moscow