Lula's Road to Recovery: From Intensive Care to Stability

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 79, moved from intensive care to semi-intensive care following two operations at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital. The surgeries addressed bleeding in his skull due to a fall. Doctors report the president is lucid, eating normally, and moving around.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aged 79, has been moved from intensive care to a semi-intensive care unit, according to a medical bulletin from Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital. The transfer follows two critical operations earlier this week to address skull bleeding.

The veteran leader, recovering from a fall at his residence in late October, underwent surgery to drain bleeding located between his brain and a meningeal membrane. Doctors described the procedure as lasting around two hours.

A second intervention on Thursday involved a middle meningeal artery embolization to mitigate future bleeding risks. Subsequently, a drain was removed from Lula's head without complications. The hospital reports that Lula remains lucid, is eating well, and has been walking.

