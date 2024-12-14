Mystery Deaths in Jammu: Investigations by Top Health Experts

In a bid to unravel the cause behind the recent fatalities in Jammu's Rajouri district, expert teams from three prestigious health institutions have converged on the area. These fatalities include a man and his four children, as well as two siblings from a separate family.

While preliminary investigations by officials suggest a possible viral infection, the teams from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, PGI Chandigarh, and the National Centre for Disease Control have been summoned to conduct thorough investigations. Authorities emphasize that more time is needed to ascertain whether a viral outbreak or toxins are to blame.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta assured the public of controlled conditions, advising against panic. He confirmed that no additional cases have been reported and that extensive health screenings have detected no abnormalities thus far. A local woman, affected by the deaths, is currently stable and receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)