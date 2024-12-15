Unraveling the Mystery in Rajouri: A Health Probe Underway

In a recent turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir health sector is grappling with the perplexing deaths of seven individuals in Rajouri's remote village. Led by Health Minister Sakeena Masood, investigations are ongoing to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding these fatalities.

During a visit to the village in question, Masood, accompanied by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and local officials, surveyed the situation. Initial suspicions of food poisoning prompted a deeper investigation by health experts, yet no definitive conclusions have been reached.

Collaborating with national health institutes, the local health department, under Masood's supervision, is conducting thorough examinations to determine the cause. While lab reports are pending, the health department assures that all affected villagers are stable and extends support by providing medical resources and facilities.

