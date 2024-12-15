Left Menu

Britain's 50 Million Pounds Aid Boost for Syrians Post-Assad

Britain has announced a £50 million aid package to support vulnerable Syrians following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. The funding will assist over a million people with critical needs like food, shelter, and healthcare. It also includes support for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

Updated: 15-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:30 IST
Britain's 50 Million Pounds Aid Boost for Syrians Post-Assad
In a significant humanitarian gesture, Britain has unveiled a £50 million package to assist Syrians in the aftermath of rebel forces toppling President Bashar al-Assad. The initiative comes as millions in Syria face dire circumstances, compounded by ten years of civil conflict that devastated infrastructure and uprooted countless lives.

Out of the total package, £30 million will be allocated for immediate relief efforts within Syria, targeting over a million people with essential supplies such as food and emergency healthcare. The funds will also focus on rehabilitating vital services including water, medical facilities, and educational institutions, predominantly distributed via U.N. channels.

An additional £20 million is earmarked for neighboring countries, with £10 million directed to the World Food Programme in Lebanon and a similar amount to Jordan through combined efforts of the WFP and U.N. refugee agencies, reinforcing regional stability and support for returning Syrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

