Pakistan's Polio Eradication Campaign: A Renewed Fight Against a Persistent Threat

A nationwide polio eradication campaign has been launched in Pakistan to combat a worrying rise in cases, with 63 recorded this year, according to the World Health Organisation. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last strongholds of the virus, prompting urgent action.

The campaign targets more than 44.7 million children under five in 143 districts, backed by significant security measures, especially in troubled areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 54,000 security personnel have been deployed to protect health workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the initiative, expressing concerns but affirming that joint federal and provincial efforts will tackle the issue. The resurgence challenges Pakistan's previous progress, highlighted by a stark increase from six cases in 2023 to the current situation.

