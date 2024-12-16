Pakistan's Polio Eradication Campaign: A Renewed Fight Against a Persistent Threat
A polio eradication campaign began in Pakistan to address a surge in cases, with 63 reported so far this year. Over 44.7 million children under five are targeted for vaccination across 143 districts, amid tight security due to threats. Efforts continue despite challenges in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A nationwide polio eradication campaign has been launched in Pakistan to combat a worrying rise in cases, with 63 recorded this year, according to the World Health Organisation. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last strongholds of the virus, prompting urgent action.
The campaign targets more than 44.7 million children under five in 143 districts, backed by significant security measures, especially in troubled areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 54,000 security personnel have been deployed to protect health workers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the initiative, expressing concerns but affirming that joint federal and provincial efforts will tackle the issue. The resurgence challenges Pakistan's previous progress, highlighted by a stark increase from six cases in 2023 to the current situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- polio
- eradication
- vaccination
- children
- health
- security
- campaign
- disease
- WHO
ALSO READ
Global Health Highlights: From China's Hospital Reforms to Mpox Variant
Quest for Identity: Kenyan Children of British Soldiers Seek Justice
Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Shinde's Health & Swearing-In
Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests
Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh