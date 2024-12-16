Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: North Karnataka's Crisis Unveiled

In Yadgir district, 127 children from impoverished families died over the past year due to deficient healthcare. Additionally, polluted water and inadequate infrastructure contribute to regional challenges. Local MLAs are calling for improved health, water, and transport services, as well as initiatives to boost employment through industry development.

Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

In a distressing revelation, Yadgir district has witnessed the loss of 127 children in the past year, according to Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur. The children, all hailing from impoverished backgrounds, succumbed due to insufficient healthcare services accessible only to the affluent.

Adding to the region's woes, Gulbarga MLA Allamprabhu Patil pointed out the dire state of water supplies, with polluted flows entering the Bhima river due to Maharashtra's diversion of the Sina river. Patil urged the government to address this critical environmental issue by involving the Central Water Commission and suggested building large lakes to meet Kalaburagi city's water needs.

The MLAs collectively emphasized the urgency of improving north Karnataka's transport systems and creating job opportunities through industrial growth, outlining a clear path for government action to mitigate the socio-economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

