Tragedy and Turmoil: North Karnataka's Crisis Unveiled

In a distressing revelation, Yadgir district has witnessed the loss of 127 children in the past year, according to Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur. The children, all hailing from impoverished backgrounds, succumbed due to insufficient healthcare services accessible only to the affluent.

Adding to the region's woes, Gulbarga MLA Allamprabhu Patil pointed out the dire state of water supplies, with polluted flows entering the Bhima river due to Maharashtra's diversion of the Sina river. Patil urged the government to address this critical environmental issue by involving the Central Water Commission and suggested building large lakes to meet Kalaburagi city's water needs.

The MLAs collectively emphasized the urgency of improving north Karnataka's transport systems and creating job opportunities through industrial growth, outlining a clear path for government action to mitigate the socio-economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)