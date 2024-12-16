Left Menu

Rajasthan's Blood Transfusion Blunder: Calls for Justice and Reform

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Rajasthan's government following reports of a 10-year-old child receiving incorrect blood transfusions, leading to critical health conditions. The NHRC demands a thorough investigation, highlighting human rights violations and previous similar incidents in Jaipur's SMS Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:21 IST
Rajasthan's Blood Transfusion Blunder: Calls for Justice and Reform
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has alerted the Rajasthan government about a shocking incident in which a 10-year-old child allegedly received a wrong blood type during treatment at a Jaipur hospital. This serious error has raised concerns over medical negligence.

A thorough investigation by state authorities is deemed crucial to determine accountability and prevent repeat occurrences. The NHRC made this notice following a report describing the child's deteriorating condition after purportedly receiving mismatched blood twice in early December.

The NHRC also noted another recent wrongful blood transfusion at the same medical facility, highlighting a troubling pattern. The Commission has sought a detailed report that includes the child's health status, legal actions, and any compensation provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024