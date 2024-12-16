Rajasthan's Blood Transfusion Blunder: Calls for Justice and Reform
The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Rajasthan's government following reports of a 10-year-old child receiving incorrect blood transfusions, leading to critical health conditions. The NHRC demands a thorough investigation, highlighting human rights violations and previous similar incidents in Jaipur's SMS Hospital.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has alerted the Rajasthan government about a shocking incident in which a 10-year-old child allegedly received a wrong blood type during treatment at a Jaipur hospital. This serious error has raised concerns over medical negligence.
A thorough investigation by state authorities is deemed crucial to determine accountability and prevent repeat occurrences. The NHRC made this notice following a report describing the child's deteriorating condition after purportedly receiving mismatched blood twice in early December.
The NHRC also noted another recent wrongful blood transfusion at the same medical facility, highlighting a troubling pattern. The Commission has sought a detailed report that includes the child's health status, legal actions, and any compensation provided.
