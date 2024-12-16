Left Menu

EU Intensifies Sanctions Push on Russian Metals

Ten EU countries have proposed further sanctions on Russian metal exports to decrease Russia's revenue from metals besides fossil fuels. Despite resistance, the EU seeks to pass the sanctions package by February, marking three years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:24 IST
EU Intensifies Sanctions Push on Russian Metals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ten European Union nations are rallying for more sanctions targeting Russia's lucrative metal exports, focusing on commodities like aluminum, to curb funds for Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a letter unveiled by Reuters.

The alliance, comprising Poland, Denmark, and others, emphasizes metals' significance as a Russian revenue source second only to fossil fuels. Most EU consumers have already turned to alternative suppliers, yet the bloc remains a major importer of Russian-origin primary aluminum.

Currently, internal debates continue, especially with EU holdouts like France potentially softening their stance. In 2022, EU aluminum imports from Russia dropped notably, from 20% to 6% by September, facilitating the push for increased sanctions or punitive tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024