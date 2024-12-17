Pioneering Healthcare: Technology & Innovation Summit 2025

BENGALURU - The upcoming Technology & Innovation in Healthcare Summit 2025, hosted by Happiest Health, promises to be a groundbreaking event for the healthcare sector. Scheduled for January 23 at the luxurious Taj Hotel on M.G. Road, this summit seeks to bridge IT and healthcare under the expert guidance of keynote speaker Ashok Soota.

The summit aims to spotlight advancements in artificial intelligence, telemedicine, robotics, and personalized medicine. Participants can expect to gain insights into how these technologies are revolutionizing patient care and healthcare delivery worldwide. Top healthcare executives and tech entrepreneurs will explore topics from AI-driven diagnostics to blockchain for health data security.

Designed to attract IT service companies, tech start-ups, and healthcare executives, the summit also offers networking and collaboration opportunities. Ashok Soota, alongside a host of distinguished speakers, will share expertise and pave the way for innovative healthcare solutions. Beyond knowledge-sharing, Happiest Health continues its mission to empower health and wellness knowledge globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)