Ukrainian Air Force Foils Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force announced a significant defensive operation on Tuesday, successfully intercepting 20 drones launched by Russia. This operation highlights the ongoing aerial confrontations in the region.

In a message shared on the popular Telegram platform, officials stated that Russia had launched a total of 31 drones, targeting undisclosed locations across Ukraine.

Of those deployed, 10 drones failed to reach their designated targets, and authorities noted that one drone remained airborne at the time of the last update. The situation remains tense as Ukraine bolsters its defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)