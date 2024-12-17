Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Foils Drone Attack

The Ukrainian air force reported intercepting 20 of 31 drones launched by Russia. The details were shared on Telegram, with additional information indicating 10 drones failed to hit their targets, and one remaining airborne at the time of the update.

The Ukrainian air force announced a significant defensive operation on Tuesday, successfully intercepting 20 drones launched by Russia. This operation highlights the ongoing aerial confrontations in the region.

In a message shared on the popular Telegram platform, officials stated that Russia had launched a total of 31 drones, targeting undisclosed locations across Ukraine.

Of those deployed, 10 drones failed to reach their designated targets, and authorities noted that one drone remained airborne at the time of the last update. The situation remains tense as Ukraine bolsters its defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

