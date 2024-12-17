Left Menu

Empowering Hospitals: Solar Solutions for the Global South Healthcare

Health experts from the UK have launched the 100-4-100 Project to raise USD 100 million for equipping 100 hospitals with solar power in India and the Global South. The initiative addresses frequent power failures, aiming to ensure reliable and clean energy, enhancing healthcare sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:30 IST
Empowering Hospitals: Solar Solutions for the Global South Healthcare
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Health experts in the UK have initiated the 100-4-100 Project, a global campaign to raise USD 100 million to provide secure, clean energy to 100 hospitals across India and the Global South. The initiative was unveiled by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research during a conference held at the University of Birmingham.

The project focuses on installing solar power systems in hospitals located in remote regions of Benin, Ghana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. According to the University of Birmingham, hospitals in these areas often suffer from frequent power outages, with 88 percent experiencing power cuts of at least four hours weekly.

Led by Professor Aneel Bhangu, the initiative aims to integrate solar panels, energy storage solutions, and LED lighting into these hospitals. Reliable electricity access is expected to significantly improve healthcare services, save lives, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Initial pilot schemes will be conducted in India and Nigeria as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on inefficient power grids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024