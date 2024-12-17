Empowering Hospitals: Solar Solutions for the Global South Healthcare

Health experts in the UK have initiated the 100-4-100 Project, a global campaign to raise USD 100 million to provide secure, clean energy to 100 hospitals across India and the Global South. The initiative was unveiled by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research during a conference held at the University of Birmingham.

The project focuses on installing solar power systems in hospitals located in remote regions of Benin, Ghana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa. According to the University of Birmingham, hospitals in these areas often suffer from frequent power outages, with 88 percent experiencing power cuts of at least four hours weekly.

Led by Professor Aneel Bhangu, the initiative aims to integrate solar panels, energy storage solutions, and LED lighting into these hospitals. Reliable electricity access is expected to significantly improve healthcare services, save lives, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Initial pilot schemes will be conducted in India and Nigeria as part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on inefficient power grids.

