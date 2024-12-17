High-Level Probe Demanded in Karnataka Maternal Deaths Tragedy
Karnataka's health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, advocates for a high-level investigation into recent maternal deaths at Ballari hospital, linked to allegedly substandard Ringer Lactate solution. Prompted by members' demands, the government is considering a Special Investigation Team and has suspended officials and blacklisted the supplier involved.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has announced a potential high-level probe into the recent maternal deaths in Ballari district, following suspicions of substandard Ringer Lactate solution usage. Speaking before the Legislative Council, Rao stated the government would finalize the decision after discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
This announcement comes after a demand from members for a thorough investigation into the deaths. An expert committee led by the Development Commissioner is already reviewing the situation. Additionally, Rao has initiated a 'maternal death audit' to ascertain responsibility and explore actions against the supplier of the suspect solution.
The tragedy unfolded between November 9 and 11, when five out of 34 women undergoing caesarean operations died at Ballari hospital. The government has suspended key officials, blacklisted Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical, and is pursuing legal action. Affected families will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation from the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Badlapur sexual assault case: State CID taking lightly the probe into killing of accused; raises doubt, says Bombay HC.
Revival of Bhola Charitable Hospital Through Legal Amendments
Bombay High Court Criticizes CID for Lax Probe in Encounter Death
Norway's Wealth Fund to Probe Ethical Practices in Key Industries
Tripura Stands Against Flag Insult: Hotels & Hospitals Boycott Bangladeshi Guests