Escalating Violence Strikes Haiti's Healthcare

A hospital in Haiti's capital was attacked and partially destroyed by armed men, escalating violence in the region. The assault on Bernard Mevs hospital saw the destruction of operating rooms and lab equipment. No staff or patients were harmed due to an evacuation prompted by gang threats.

In a distressing escalation of violence, armed men attacked and partially destroyed Bernard Mevs hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, as reported by its director to Reuters on Tuesday. This incident marks another blow to the nation's beleaguered healthcare system, described by the U.N. as 'nearing collapse.'

The bandits set the hospital on fire, obliterating vital facilities, including four operating rooms and all laboratory equipment. Fortunately, no patients or medical staff were injured since a precautionary evacuation had been carried out following threats from a local gang leader.

This attack underscores the growing influence of armed groups in the region, as Haiti's government struggles with political instability and is increasingly unable to curb the gangs' violent activities, contributing to widespread fear and rationing of resources.

