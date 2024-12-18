Left Menu

Asia Healthcare Holdings Secures Additional $150 Million from GIC

Asia Healthcare Holdings has received $150 million from Singapore's GIC, following a previous $170 million investment. AHH's platform includes several specialized hospitals, and the company aims to expand its operations. GIC sees strong growth potential in India's healthcare sector due to increasing income and urbanization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:33 IST
  • India

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a further $150 million in funding from GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

This investment follows a $170 million contribution by GIC in February 2022. AHH's network of specialized hospitals includes Motherhood Hospitals, Nova IVF, and the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU).

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman at AHH, stated that the platform was created to transform single specialty enterprises into a cohesive healthcare delivery system. GIC's Choo Yong Cheen expressed confidence in the Indian single specialty healthcare sector, citing factors such as urbanization and higher income driving growth.

