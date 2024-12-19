Wall Street Rebounds Amid Fed's Limited Rate Cuts Projection

Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Thursday, recovering from the previous day's losses triggered by the Federal Reserve's surprising forecast of fewer-than-anticipated rate cuts and heightened inflation expectations.

The Dow Jones and other major indices saw recovery gains, with the volatility index showing signs of easing. Key stocks, including Tesla and Alphabet, led the resurgence.

Despite the upward trend, experts warn of potential pullbacks as investors manage risk exposure, particularly due to the Fed's recent hawkish stance on monetary easing. Meanwhile, economic indicators reflect a stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic performance in recent reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)