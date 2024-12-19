Wall Street Rebounds Amid Fed's Limited Rate Cuts Projection
Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly on Thursday after a turbulent session prompted by the Federal Reserve's unexpected projection for fewer interest rate cuts and increased inflation concerns. The market's fear gauge eased while key stocks like Tesla and Alphabet showed recovery signs.
Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Thursday, recovering from the previous day's losses triggered by the Federal Reserve's surprising forecast of fewer-than-anticipated rate cuts and heightened inflation expectations.
The Dow Jones and other major indices saw recovery gains, with the volatility index showing signs of easing. Key stocks, including Tesla and Alphabet, led the resurgence.
Despite the upward trend, experts warn of potential pullbacks as investors manage risk exposure, particularly due to the Fed's recent hawkish stance on monetary easing. Meanwhile, economic indicators reflect a stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic performance in recent reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ECB's Potential Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Uncertainty in Europe
RBI Faces Inflation Dilemma in Crucial Policy Meeting
Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities
Stubborn Inflation: India Faces Economic Tug-of-War in 2024
Rethinking Food Inflation: A Complex Policy Debate