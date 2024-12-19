Left Menu

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Fed's Limited Rate Cuts Projection

Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly on Thursday after a turbulent session prompted by the Federal Reserve's unexpected projection for fewer interest rate cuts and increased inflation concerns. The market's fear gauge eased while key stocks like Tesla and Alphabet showed recovery signs.

Updated: 19-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:36 IST
Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Thursday, recovering from the previous day's losses triggered by the Federal Reserve's surprising forecast of fewer-than-anticipated rate cuts and heightened inflation expectations.

The Dow Jones and other major indices saw recovery gains, with the volatility index showing signs of easing. Key stocks, including Tesla and Alphabet, led the resurgence.

Despite the upward trend, experts warn of potential pullbacks as investors manage risk exposure, particularly due to the Fed's recent hawkish stance on monetary easing. Meanwhile, economic indicators reflect a stronger-than-anticipated U.S. economic performance in recent reports.

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

