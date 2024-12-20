Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead

In a shocking incident, a child was killed in a knife attack at a Zagreb primary school on Friday morning, police reports confirmed. A former student, aged 19, carried out the attack, injuring a teacher and several pupils before being detained.

According to the health ministry, the brutal assault left two adults and five children with injuries, necessitating hospital treatment. The teacher remains in critical condition, fighting for life. Details of the tragic event have left the community in dismay.

Speaking to journalists, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his horror over the situation, while Health Minister Irena Hristic confirmed the death of one pupil. The incident has sent shockwaves through the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)