Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead

A knife-wielding assailant attacked a Zagreb primary school, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to a teacher and several pupils. The 19-year-old attacker, identified as a former student, was detained by police. The education sector is in shock following the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zagreb School: Knife Attack Leaves One Dead
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School Image Credit:

In a shocking incident, a child was killed in a knife attack at a Zagreb primary school on Friday morning, police reports confirmed. A former student, aged 19, carried out the attack, injuring a teacher and several pupils before being detained.

According to the health ministry, the brutal assault left two adults and five children with injuries, necessitating hospital treatment. The teacher remains in critical condition, fighting for life. Details of the tragic event have left the community in dismay.

Speaking to journalists, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his horror over the situation, while Health Minister Irena Hristic confirmed the death of one pupil. The incident has sent shockwaves through the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024