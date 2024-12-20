Weapons Collection: A Solution or Escalation in Kurram?

Provincial authorities in northwestern Pakistan have announced plans to disarm tribesmen by collecting heavy weapons in a bid to quell ongoing sectarian clashes. The region, Kurram, near the Afghan border, has historically been a hotspot for sectarian tensions, claiming hundreds of lives over the years.

Recent Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim clashes have exacerbated a humanitarian crisis, stalling life-saving supplies and medicine due to blockades. The government aims to dismantle private bunkers used in recent fights, yet local tribesmen strongly oppose surrendering their arms, citing self-defense concerns.

Health services are overwhelmed, with over 80 deaths reported due to a lack of medical supplies. As traditional supply routes are disrupted, helicopters are being employed to deliver aid to the region. However, the community remains wary of disarmament efforts, advocating for more practical ground solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)