Weapons Collection: A Solution or Escalation in Kurram?

In northwestern Pakistan's Kurram district, authorities plan to collect heavy weapons to curb sectarian violence. However, local tribesmen resist, citing safety concerns. Fresh Sunni-Shi'ite clashes have led to humanitarian needs. Efforts are underway to supply medicines via helicopters, as traditional routes remain blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST
Weapons Collection: A Solution or Escalation in Kurram?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Provincial authorities in northwestern Pakistan have announced plans to disarm tribesmen by collecting heavy weapons in a bid to quell ongoing sectarian clashes. The region, Kurram, near the Afghan border, has historically been a hotspot for sectarian tensions, claiming hundreds of lives over the years.

Recent Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim clashes have exacerbated a humanitarian crisis, stalling life-saving supplies and medicine due to blockades. The government aims to dismantle private bunkers used in recent fights, yet local tribesmen strongly oppose surrendering their arms, citing self-defense concerns.

Health services are overwhelmed, with over 80 deaths reported due to a lack of medical supplies. As traditional supply routes are disrupted, helicopters are being employed to deliver aid to the region. However, the community remains wary of disarmament efforts, advocating for more practical ground solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

