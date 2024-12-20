Novo Nordisk's Setback: Obesity Drug Trial Results Raise Questions

Novo Nordisk faced significant challenges on Friday as shareholders demanded clarity on why many patients in a late-stage trial of its obesity drug CagriSema failed to reach the highest dose. The release of disappointing trial data resulted in a $125 billion decrease in the company's market valuation.

The experimental drug showed lower-than-expected weight loss results, with Novo reporting an achieved weight loss of 22.7% over 68 weeks, below the anticipated 25%. Only 57% of trial participants reached the highest dose, raising questions about patient tolerability.

Investors and analysts speculated on possible side-effects hampering dose increases, with some suggesting a link to higher gastrointestinal issues. Novo plans to start a new trial in 2025, as uncertainty looms over the impact of side effects versus patient satisfaction with weight loss.

