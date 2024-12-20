Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Setback: Obesity Drug Trial Results Raise Questions

Novo Nordisk's experimental obesity drug, CagriSema, failed to meet expected weight loss results in a late-stage trial, wiping $125 billion off the company's market value. Only 57% of participants reached the highest dose, raising concerns about patient tolerability and potential trial design changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:56 IST
Novo Nordisk's Setback: Obesity Drug Trial Results Raise Questions

Novo Nordisk faced significant challenges on Friday as shareholders demanded clarity on why many patients in a late-stage trial of its obesity drug CagriSema failed to reach the highest dose. The release of disappointing trial data resulted in a $125 billion decrease in the company's market valuation.

The experimental drug showed lower-than-expected weight loss results, with Novo reporting an achieved weight loss of 22.7% over 68 weeks, below the anticipated 25%. Only 57% of trial participants reached the highest dose, raising questions about patient tolerability.

Investors and analysts speculated on possible side-effects hampering dose increases, with some suggesting a link to higher gastrointestinal issues. Novo plans to start a new trial in 2025, as uncertainty looms over the impact of side effects versus patient satisfaction with weight loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024