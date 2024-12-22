Jammu and Kashmir Government to Boost Disability Pension

In a significant move, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is set to raise the disability pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, Health and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Sunday.

The increase aims to alleviate the financial strain on families caring for specially-abled members, addressing what Itoo described as a 'meagre amount' in current provisions. A proposal is already in motion, and the government is working quickly towards its finalization.

The announcement was made during her visit to an artificial limbs camp at Brahman Sabha Parade, where she underscored the government's dedication to supporting the independence and dignity of the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)