Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government to Boost Disability Pension

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to increase the pension for specially-abled individuals from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. Health and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo described the current amount as 'meagre' and emphasized the administration's commitment to improving the quality of life for the disabled community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:26 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Government to Boost Disability Pension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is set to raise the disability pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, Health and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo announced on Sunday.

The increase aims to alleviate the financial strain on families caring for specially-abled members, addressing what Itoo described as a 'meagre amount' in current provisions. A proposal is already in motion, and the government is working quickly towards its finalization.

The announcement was made during her visit to an artificial limbs camp at Brahman Sabha Parade, where she underscored the government's dedication to supporting the independence and dignity of the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024