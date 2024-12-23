President Murmu Advocates for Organ Donation and Innovation in Medical Science

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the growing hesitancy towards organ donation during the 6th Convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

She called upon the medical community to foster awareness, highlighting the need for artificial organs and family donations posthumously.

The President emphasized technological collaboration, urging partnerships with engineering institutes, spotlighting advancements like AI in medicine. She celebrated India's first CAR-T cell therapy and lauded the healthcare sector's progress, noting increased medical institutions and the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme for the elderly.

