Kashmir tourism department holds Christmas celebration at Gulmarg St Mary's Church
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:45 IST
The Kashmir tourism department on Tuesday organised Christmas celebrations at the iconic St Mary's Church at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.
The church, nestled in the snow-clad mountains, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, drew tourists and locals during the celebrations, an official spokesman said.
The serene and vibrant atmosphere not only offered a unique cultural experience but also set the stage for the winter carnival in the region, he said.
