Tragedy Strikes AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: A Student's Untimely Demise

A tragic incident unfolded at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as second-year MBBS student Ratnesh Kumar Mishra allegedly took his own life amidst familial financial struggles.

The 21-year-old was found hanging in his hostel room, days after returning from a vacation before his examinations.

In a heartbreaking audio message, Mishra urged his family to retain their property and wished for his brother to pursue a medical career in Assam. An investigation has been launched following a registered case of unnatural death.

