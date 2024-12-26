Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: A Student's Untimely Demise

A second-year MBBS student at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Ratnesh Kumar Mishra, allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note claiming no one was responsible. Financial troubles seemingly burdened Mishra, who left a message for his brother urging him to become a doctor. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:02 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as second-year MBBS student Ratnesh Kumar Mishra allegedly took his own life amidst familial financial struggles.

The 21-year-old was found hanging in his hostel room, days after returning from a vacation before his examinations.

In a heartbreaking audio message, Mishra urged his family to retain their property and wished for his brother to pursue a medical career in Assam. An investigation has been launched following a registered case of unnatural death.

