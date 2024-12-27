Haiti's Health Ministry Leadership Shift Amidst Crisis
Haiti's security minister has been appointed interim health minister following a deadly shooting at a hospital event hosted by the former health minister. The incident, which left three dead, occurred before Minister Duckenson Lorthe Blema's arrival, prompting the leadership change.
In an unexpected leadership change, Haiti appointed the nation's security minister as interim health minister after a tragic event occurred earlier this week.
The incident happened during a hospital re-opening, which descended into chaos when armed men opened fire, resulting in three fatalities. This shocking event unfolded before the previous health minister, Duckenson Lorthe Blema, could arrive.
This significant development comes as a response to the crisis, marking a pivotal moment in Haiti's health sector management.
