Left Menu

Haiti's Health Ministry Leadership Shift Amidst Crisis

Haiti's security minister has been appointed interim health minister following a deadly shooting at a hospital event hosted by the former health minister. The incident, which left three dead, occurred before Minister Duckenson Lorthe Blema's arrival, prompting the leadership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 27-12-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 05:03 IST
Haiti's Health Ministry Leadership Shift Amidst Crisis
minister
  • Country:
  • Haiti

In an unexpected leadership change, Haiti appointed the nation's security minister as interim health minister after a tragic event occurred earlier this week.

The incident happened during a hospital re-opening, which descended into chaos when armed men opened fire, resulting in three fatalities. This shocking event unfolded before the previous health minister, Duckenson Lorthe Blema, could arrive.

This significant development comes as a response to the crisis, marking a pivotal moment in Haiti's health sector management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024