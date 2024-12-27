Left Menu

Merck Foundation Unites First Ladies for Healthcare Transformation

The 11th Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, inaugurated by Tanzanian President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, brought together First Ladies from 15 countries. The conference aimed to enhance healthcare capacity across Africa and Asia, educate girls, and address critical social issues. Over 10,000 participants attended through hybrid sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:43 IST
The Merck Foundation's 11th Africa Asia Luminary was a grand gathering, marking seven years of the foundation's impactful work in enhancing healthcare and addressing social issues.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, along with First Ladies from 15 countries, lead discussions at the event, attended by over 10,000 professionals, to bolster healthcare capabilities and tackle critical topics like girl education and infertility stigma.

Merck Foundation CEO, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, emphasized the importance of these partnerships in transforming healthcare landscapes and empowering communities in Africa and Asia.

