Senate Report Criticizes CIA's Response to Havana Syndrome

The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee released a report Friday sharply criticizing the CIA's handling of Havana Syndrome cases affecting its workforce. The report highlights that many employees encountered barriers to receiving timely and adequate medical care, undermining trust in the agency's ability to support its staff.

While some affected individuals received benefits and compensation, the declassified report reveals inconsistencies in accessing these programs. This has prompted calls for better organizational responses from the CIA regarding Havana Syndrome-related health problems.

The report underscores that such issues have negatively impacted personnel trust, suggesting an urgent need for the CIA to reassess its approach to employee health and welfare amid ongoing concerns over Havana Syndrome symptoms.

