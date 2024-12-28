Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza Hospital

The Israeli military raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, detaining medical staff and putting the facility out of service. The raid has intensified ongoing tensions, with accusations of war crimes amid the conflict. The incident highlights the dire health situation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israeli forces have come under scrutiny after conducting a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, located in northern Gaza. Dozens of medical staff were detained, including the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, raising concerns about their treatment and wellbeing.

Officials from Gaza's Health Ministry expressed uncertainty over Abu Safiya's situation but noted reports that he had been assaulted. The World Health Organisation stated that the raid rendered the hospital, a crucial medical facility in the region, non-operational.

The Israeli military alleges that the hospital was a Hamas stronghold, accusations which Hamas denies. Amidst the tense backdrop of ongoing conflict, Gaza faces severe humanitarian challenges, exacerbated by ongoing military actions and territorial displacements.

