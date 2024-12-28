Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Raid Gaza Hospital

Israeli forces conducted a raid on a Gaza hospital, detaining over 240 individuals, including medical staff and the hospital's director under suspicion of Hamas involvement. This has intensified tensions, with allegations of ethnic cleansing. The raid has incapacitated Gaza's last major health facility, with the health system under threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces raided a Gaza hospital on Friday, detaining more than 240 people, including medical personnel and the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, whom they suspect of having ties to Hamas. The Gaza Health Ministry expressed deep concerns about the welfare of the detained director, accusing Israeli forces of violence during the operation.

The Israeli military justified its actions by alleging that the hospital was used as a Hamas command center, thus making it a legitimate target. Hamas dismissed these claims as unfounded, maintaining that their fighters were not operating from the hospital amid the protracted Gaza conflict. As a result of the raid, the Kamal Adwan Hospital has ceased operations, putting a severe strain on the already beleaguered healthcare system in northern Gaza, which services thousands of Palestinians.

The World Health Organization and other international bodies have criticized the raid, describing it as a significant blow to health infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, amidst ongoing military operations and accusations of ethnic cleansing, civilians in northern Gaza continue to face evacuation orders and heightened insecurity. The conflict, precipitated by a Hamas attack in October, has led to substantial casualties and displacement among the Palestinian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

