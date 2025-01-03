Blaze in Seongnam: Dozens Rescued from Inferno

A blazing fire and heavy smoke overwhelmed an eight-story building in Seongnam, South Korea, on Friday. Twelve individuals were rushed to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, as emergency services successfully rescued around 30 people initially trapped inside, according to the fire department.

The incident led the fire department to deploy 82 vehicles and essential equipment to the location south of Seoul, aiming to subdue the flames. The fire had begun in a restaurant situated on the ground floor of this bustling commercial building, which also hosted a children's swimming lesson facility.

Earlier reports from YTN television indicated multiple people were trapped within the inferno, with dramatic footage depicting thick black smoke swallowing the structure, highlighting the urgency of the rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)