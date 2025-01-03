Surgeon General Recommends Cancer Warning Labels on Alcohol

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has advised that alcohol labels should carry warnings about cancer risks, similar to tobacco products. This recommendation marks a potential shift toward more stringent regulations on alcohol consumption, evoking methods previously applied to tobacco control.

Murthy highlighted a connection between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, stating that most Americans are unaware of these risks. He urged a review of existing alcohol guidelines to help individuals better understand cancer risks when making drinking decisions, with current recommendations allowing up to two drinks a day for men and one for women.

The advisory caused a dip in alcohol company shares, reflecting industry concerns over potential regulatory changes. Despite existing warnings on alcohol packaging related to pregnancy and safety, Murthy suggests enhancing these labels to include cancer warnings, echoing historic efforts in combating tobacco-related cancer through labeling requirements.

