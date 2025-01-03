Left Menu

Surgeon General Recommends Cancer Warning Labels on Alcohol

The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proposed that alcohol labels include cancer risk warnings, comparable to tobacco regulations. Highlighting alcohol's link to seven cancer types, the advisory suggests revising current consumption guidelines. The move has unsettled alcohol company shares and draws parallels to historic tobacco restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:25 IST
Surgeon General Recommends Cancer Warning Labels on Alcohol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has advised that alcohol labels should carry warnings about cancer risks, similar to tobacco products. This recommendation marks a potential shift toward more stringent regulations on alcohol consumption, evoking methods previously applied to tobacco control.

Murthy highlighted a connection between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, stating that most Americans are unaware of these risks. He urged a review of existing alcohol guidelines to help individuals better understand cancer risks when making drinking decisions, with current recommendations allowing up to two drinks a day for men and one for women.

The advisory caused a dip in alcohol company shares, reflecting industry concerns over potential regulatory changes. Despite existing warnings on alcohol packaging related to pregnancy and safety, Murthy suggests enhancing these labels to include cancer warnings, echoing historic efforts in combating tobacco-related cancer through labeling requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025