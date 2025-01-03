Surgeon General Recommends Cancer Warning Labels on Alcohol
The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proposed that alcohol labels include cancer risk warnings, comparable to tobacco regulations. Highlighting alcohol's link to seven cancer types, the advisory suggests revising current consumption guidelines. The move has unsettled alcohol company shares and draws parallels to historic tobacco restrictions.
The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has advised that alcohol labels should carry warnings about cancer risks, similar to tobacco products. This recommendation marks a potential shift toward more stringent regulations on alcohol consumption, evoking methods previously applied to tobacco control.
Murthy highlighted a connection between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, stating that most Americans are unaware of these risks. He urged a review of existing alcohol guidelines to help individuals better understand cancer risks when making drinking decisions, with current recommendations allowing up to two drinks a day for men and one for women.
The advisory caused a dip in alcohol company shares, reflecting industry concerns over potential regulatory changes. Despite existing warnings on alcohol packaging related to pregnancy and safety, Murthy suggests enhancing these labels to include cancer warnings, echoing historic efforts in combating tobacco-related cancer through labeling requirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Energy Law Boost: Gas Storage Fee Waived for Foreign Consumers
Germany Waives Gas Storage Fee for Foreign Consumers
Unlocking Cellular Secrets: Breakthrough in Gene Regulation and Therapy
Mizoram's Protected Area Regime Reinstated: A Return to Strict Regulations
Amit Shah Calls for Tailored Banking Guidelines for Northeast Development