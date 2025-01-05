Left Menu

Escalating Crisis: Gaza's Humanitarian Toll

The ongoing military offensive by Israel in the Gaza Strip has resulted in significant casualties, with at least 45,805 Palestinians killed and 109,064 injured as of October 7, 2023. The Palestinian enclave's health ministry reported the recent fatalities and injuries within the last 24 hours, highlighting the critical humanitarian situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:28 IST
The conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate as Israel's military offensive claims thousands of lives. According to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry, 45,805 Palestinians have been killed and 109,064 injured since the outbreak of violence on October 7, 2023.

In the last 24 hours alone, the ministry reported 88 more Palestinian deaths and 208 injuries, underscoring the dire humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold in the region.

The numbers highlight the significant toll on the civilian population, with calls for international intervention and humanitarian assistance growing ever more urgent.

