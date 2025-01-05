Escalating Crisis: Gaza's Humanitarian Toll

The conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate as Israel's military offensive claims thousands of lives. According to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry, 45,805 Palestinians have been killed and 109,064 injured since the outbreak of violence on October 7, 2023.

In the last 24 hours alone, the ministry reported 88 more Palestinian deaths and 208 injuries, underscoring the dire humanitarian crisis that continues to unfold in the region.

The numbers highlight the significant toll on the civilian population, with calls for international intervention and humanitarian assistance growing ever more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)