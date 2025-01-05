Transforming Healthcare in Himachal: Government's Bold Initiative
The Himachal Pradesh government is investing Rs 85 crore in 3T MRI machines for three medical colleges. A larger Rs 1,500 crore plan aims to enhance state healthcare facilities. Current healthcare inadequacies force residents to seek treatment outside, and the government aims to rectify this with new equipment installations.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant investment of Rs 85 crore to procure state-of-the-art 3T MRI machines for IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College, and Nerchowk Medical College. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the 3T MRI machines are crucial for precision diagnostics, ultimately facilitating superior patient care.
Further reinforcing healthcare facilities, the state plans to spend Rs 1,500 crore on modern medical equipment to improve treatment within government institutions. The move comes in response to the inadequate healthcare services that compel 9.5 lakh residents to seek treatment outside the state, resulting in a substantial GDP loss of Rs 1,350 crore annually.
Sukhu criticized the previous BJP administration for neglecting healthcare services, reducing them to referral hospitals. He assured that the Congress government is dedicated to revamping healthcare, with plans to equip Community Health Centers with essential diagnostic tools and enhance hospital infrastructure for effective healthcare delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
