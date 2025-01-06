Weighted Vests: The Comeback Fitness Trend with Historical Roots

Social media and fitness experts are championing the use of weighted vests, a technique that harks back centuries to military training, promising improved fitness and health. The modern iterations are more comfortable and adjustable, raising questions about their efficacy and safety.

Studies as far back as 1993 have shown that wearing a weighted vest during exercise can enhance bone health, reduce pain, and improve physical function. However, while weighted vests increase the physiological stress on the body—elevating oxygen uptake, heart rate, and energy use—their impact on fat loss is less conclusive.

For those considering weighted vests, it's recommended to start light and ensure proper progression. While the strategy might bolster bone health, comparable results can often be achieved through traditional resistance training methods without adding potential discomfort or risk.

