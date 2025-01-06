Weighted Vests: The Comeback Fitness Trend with Historical Roots
Weighted vests are experiencing a resurgence in fitness circles, though the concept is centuries-old. Research highlights their benefits for bone health and increased exercise intensity. While they elevate energy expenditure and physiological demand during workouts, their effectiveness for fat loss remains uncertain, and injury risks are minimal with proper usage.
- Country:
- Australia
Social media and fitness experts are championing the use of weighted vests, a technique that harks back centuries to military training, promising improved fitness and health. The modern iterations are more comfortable and adjustable, raising questions about their efficacy and safety.
Studies as far back as 1993 have shown that wearing a weighted vest during exercise can enhance bone health, reduce pain, and improve physical function. However, while weighted vests increase the physiological stress on the body—elevating oxygen uptake, heart rate, and energy use—their impact on fat loss is less conclusive.
For those considering weighted vests, it's recommended to start light and ensure proper progression. While the strategy might bolster bone health, comparable results can often be achieved through traditional resistance training methods without adding potential discomfort or risk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Boosts Security with New Training Institute Inauguration
Tragedy at Police Training Institute
Delhi Schools to Receive Bomb Threat Response Training
Ex-Marine's Extradition Stirs Controversy: Training Chinese Pilots Lands Former U.S. Pilot in Legal Turbulence
China Launches Meteorological Training Initiative: The 1+2+6 Formation