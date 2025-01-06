India's Vigilant Watch: Human Metapneumovirus Detected

The Indian Council of Medical Research has identified two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka as part of routine viral pathogen surveillance, the Union health ministry announced on Monday.

Among the cases, a three-month-old female and an eight-month-old male, both with bronchopneumonia, were diagnosed after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is reported to be recovering, according to ministry reports.

Significantly, neither infant had a history of international travel, underscoring HMPV's existing global circulation. The ministry emphasized that there is no unusual rise in related illnesses in India, and surveillance continues to monitor the situation closely. The WHO is aiding with updates from China, further informing India's robust preparedness measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)