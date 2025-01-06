Left Menu

India's Vigilant Watch: Human Metapneumovirus Detected

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. Both infants, exhibiting bronchopneumonia, have been treated at a Bengaluru hospital and are recovering. The virus circulates globally, and no surge in related illnesses has been observed in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:25 IST
India's Vigilant Watch: Human Metapneumovirus Detected
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research has identified two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka as part of routine viral pathogen surveillance, the Union health ministry announced on Monday.

Among the cases, a three-month-old female and an eight-month-old male, both with bronchopneumonia, were diagnosed after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is reported to be recovering, according to ministry reports.

Significantly, neither infant had a history of international travel, underscoring HMPV's existing global circulation. The ministry emphasized that there is no unusual rise in related illnesses in India, and surveillance continues to monitor the situation closely. The WHO is aiding with updates from China, further informing India's robust preparedness measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025