Mumbai's Vigilance Against HMPV: Safety Guidelines Unveiled

Mumbai's civic authorities announced that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been found in the city. Despite the HMPV strain identified in China, precautions are strictly observed. Citizens are advised to follow health guidelines to minimize respiratory infections. The BMC and state health authorities assure that there is no outbreak threat.

Updated: 06-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:56 IST
Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), declared on Monday that the city remains clear of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections. This announcement aims to alleviate public concerns over the HMPV strain detected in China.

According to a release, both the Union and Maharashtra governments have confirmed that the HMPV presents no substantial risk, and that proper measures are in place to curb its potential spread. The city's public has been advised against unnecessary panic as no HMPV cases have been reported.

Authorities urge citizens to adhere to recommended health guidelines to prevent respiratory infections. Measures include maintaining hygiene, avoiding public spaces if symptomatic, and ensuring proper home ventilation. The public is reminded that HMPV, discovered in 2001, primarily affects the upper respiratory tract and peaks during colder months.

