GLP-1 Drugs: Reducing Post-Surgery Complications in Diabetics

A study highlights that the use of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, commonly used in diabetes treatment, is linked to reduced post-surgery complications. The analysis revealed significant decreases in readmission, wound reopening, and hematoma risks among patients taking these medications, suggesting potential benefits in surgical outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:22 IST
A new study reveals that the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of anti-obesity drugs may help reduce post-surgery complications in diabetic patients. By facilitating weight loss, enhancing blood glucose levels, and improving insulin sensitivity, these drugs are already instrumental in treating diabetes.

Conducted by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, the analysis examined over 74,400 surgical procedures from February 2020 to July 2023, involving nearly 22,000 diabetic patients. Findings, published in the 'Annals of Surgery', indicate a 12% lower risk of hospital readmission for patients on these medications within a month of surgery.

The study also reported a 29% lower risk of wound reopening within six months and a significant 56% decrease in haematoma risks. Dr. Jason Spector, a key researcher, suggests that these medications might improve surgical outcomes, offering a potential advantage for patients.

