BJP Demands Swift Response to Human Metapneumovirus Threat in Karnataka

The BJP in Karnataka has called for urgent measures against the Human Metapneumovirus, which has caused disruption in China, after two cases were detected in Bengaluru. Opposition leader R Ashoka emphasized the need for adequate ICU beds and oxygen in hospitals, while urging the government to stay vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:30 IST
The BJP in Karnataka has urged the state government not to underestimate the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) threat, following its reported havoc in China.

After two children in Bengaluru tested positive for the virus, Opposition Leader R Ashoka pressed the administration to immediately assess oxygen and ICU bed availability in government hospitals.

Ashoka criticized Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's calming message, insisting no virus should be ignored, especially when public awareness is minimal. He also noted that HMPV's impact in China resulted in hospitalizations and fatalities, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

