Global Health Alerts: From Executive Orders to Bird Flu Concerns

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order to protect gas appliances from regulatory cutbacks, amid ongoing debates over their environmental impact. Close sources reveal potential sweeping changes that could shield homeowners and businesses from regulatory pressures.

Amid rising health concerns, the World Health Organization has reassured the public that the risk of H5N1 bird flu remains low, despite the first U.S. death linked to the virus. Health officials in Louisiana have confirmed the death of an elderly patient exposed to both backyard and wild birds.

In a significant business development, Merck & Co is set to acquire a vaccine facility in Ireland from China's WuXi Biologics for $500 million. This move comes as potential U.S. restrictions loom over Chinese biotech companies, reflecting a shift in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

