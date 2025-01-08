Manipur Hospitals Gear Up for Human Metapneumovirus Challenge

Hospitals across Manipur are conducting mock drills to prepare for a potential outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The statement assured that no cases have been reported yet in the state and emphasized that there is no reason for panic. 'All district surveillance units are on alert for any unusual clustering of ILI/SARI cases,' it noted.

Human metapneumovirus, first identified in 2001, is known for causing mild respiratory symptoms. Health experts stress the importance of being vigilant, especially with children and older adults. While there have been some cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, the overall situation is reported to be under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)