Manipur Hospitals Gear Up for Human Metapneumovirus Challenge

Hospitals in Manipur are preparing for potential outbreaks of human metapneumovirus. Although no cases are reported in the state, health surveillance units remain vigilant. The virus causes mild respiratory issues, mainly affecting children and older adults. Other states have reported sporadic cases, urging public awareness without alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:10 IST
Hospitals across Manipur are conducting mock drills to prepare for a potential outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The statement assured that no cases have been reported yet in the state and emphasized that there is no reason for panic. 'All district surveillance units are on alert for any unusual clustering of ILI/SARI cases,' it noted.

Human metapneumovirus, first identified in 2001, is known for causing mild respiratory symptoms. Health experts stress the importance of being vigilant, especially with children and older adults. While there have been some cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, the overall situation is reported to be under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

