SEBAASHRAY Revolutionizes Healthcare in Diamond Harbour
SEBAASHRAY, a healthcare initiative launched by Abhishek Banerjee, has treated over one lakh people within seven days. Aimed at delivering free healthcare to over 23 lakh individuals in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency, this program includes services from doctors, nurses, and volunteers across various camps.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on Wednesday that more than one lakh people have benefited from the SEBAASHRAY health initiative within just seven days. This program, launched on January 2, targets to provide free healthcare services to over 23 lakh residents in the Diamond Harbour constituency in the coming 75 days.
Highlighting the accomplishment in a post on X, Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and MP for Diamond Harbour, expressed his delight, stating, "I am thrilled to announce that SEBAASHRAY has successfully served over 1 lakh people from a single AC on just the 7th DAY! This incredible feat would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our doctors, nurses, volunteers, lab technicians, and everyone involved in the project."
The initiative, spread across 71 gram panchayats and 93 wards, has facilitated a significant number of residents in accessing essential medical services, diagnostic tests, and treatments, setting a new benchmark in community healthcare outreach.
