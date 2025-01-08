Puducherry Gears Up for Potential HMPV Outbreak
Puducherry Lt. Governor K Kailashnathan reviewed the health department's preparations against Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). Following reports from China and India, a high-level meeting was convened to ensure readiness. The public is reassured not to panic, and testing facilities are on alert, particularly for serious cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday evaluated the health department's preparedness against the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) threat.
A high-level meeting was organized by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services to examine the current state of readiness, as HMPV has been reported in China and a handful of cases in India.
Public reassurance came from the officials, asserting the efficient readiness of health systems and surveillance networks in Puducherry to manage any health emergencies effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
