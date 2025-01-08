Puducherry Gears Up for Potential HMPV Outbreak

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday evaluated the health department's preparedness against the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) threat.

A high-level meeting was organized by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services to examine the current state of readiness, as HMPV has been reported in China and a handful of cases in India.

Public reassurance came from the officials, asserting the efficient readiness of health systems and surveillance networks in Puducherry to manage any health emergencies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)