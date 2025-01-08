Left Menu

Puducherry Gears Up for Potential HMPV Outbreak

Puducherry Lt. Governor K Kailashnathan reviewed the health department's preparations against Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). Following reports from China and India, a high-level meeting was convened to ensure readiness. The public is reassured not to panic, and testing facilities are on alert, particularly for serious cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:44 IST
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday evaluated the health department's preparedness against the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) threat.

A high-level meeting was organized by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services to examine the current state of readiness, as HMPV has been reported in China and a handful of cases in India.

Public reassurance came from the officials, asserting the efficient readiness of health systems and surveillance networks in Puducherry to manage any health emergencies effectively.

