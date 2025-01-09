Left Menu

New Mpox Strain Raises Public Health Concerns Globally

Chinese health authorities have detected a new mpox strain, clade Ib, spreading internationally. Originating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the strain prompted a global public health emergency by WHO. China's National Health Commission classified it as a Category B infectious disease, enabling emergency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:23 IST
New Mpox Strain Raises Public Health Concerns Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday the detection of a new mutated mpox strain, clade Ib, as the viral infection starts to spread across more countries. This comes after the World Health Organization declared it a global public health emergency last year.

The outbreak was traced to a foreigner with a travel history to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the clade Ib variant originated. Four more cases were identified in individuals who had close contact with this foreigner. Symptoms such as mild skin rashes and blisters have been reported.

China's National Health Commission has categorized mpox as a Category B infectious disease, allowing for measures like restricting gatherings and closing areas during outbreaks. This comes as mpox spreads to neighboring African countries, heightening global health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025