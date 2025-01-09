New Mpox Strain Raises Public Health Concerns Globally
Chinese health authorities have detected a new mpox strain, clade Ib, spreading internationally. Originating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the strain prompted a global public health emergency by WHO. China's National Health Commission classified it as a Category B infectious disease, enabling emergency measures.
Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday the detection of a new mutated mpox strain, clade Ib, as the viral infection starts to spread across more countries. This comes after the World Health Organization declared it a global public health emergency last year.
The outbreak was traced to a foreigner with a travel history to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the clade Ib variant originated. Four more cases were identified in individuals who had close contact with this foreigner. Symptoms such as mild skin rashes and blisters have been reported.
China's National Health Commission has categorized mpox as a Category B infectious disease, allowing for measures like restricting gatherings and closing areas during outbreaks. This comes as mpox spreads to neighboring African countries, heightening global health concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
