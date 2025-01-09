Left Menu

Battling Tuberculosis: Prison Screening Camps Launched

The Union Home Ministry has urged all states and Union territories to set up screening camps to detect tuberculosis in prisons, highlighting the risk posed by overcrowding. As part of a national campaign launched on December 7, 2024, efforts are being made to eliminate TB and enhance public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:58 IST
The Union Home Ministry has called on states and Union territories to establish screening camps aimed at identifying tuberculosis cases in jails. The initiative underscores the potential for TB to spread due to the crowded environments within prisons.

This directive, which comes amidst growing concerns about public health risks when prisoners are released, aligns with the government's broader objectives of public health improvement and TB elimination. The campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, is part of these efforts.

States and UTs have been instructed to coordinate with district TB officers and prison authorities to ensure proper screening of inmates and staff, alongside awareness campaigns, to combat this significant health issue within incarcerated populations.

