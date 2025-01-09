Battling Tuberculosis: Prison Screening Camps Launched
The Union Home Ministry has urged all states and Union territories to set up screening camps to detect tuberculosis in prisons, highlighting the risk posed by overcrowding. As part of a national campaign launched on December 7, 2024, efforts are being made to eliminate TB and enhance public health.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has called on states and Union territories to establish screening camps aimed at identifying tuberculosis cases in jails. The initiative underscores the potential for TB to spread due to the crowded environments within prisons.
This directive, which comes amidst growing concerns about public health risks when prisoners are released, aligns with the government's broader objectives of public health improvement and TB elimination. The campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, is part of these efforts.
States and UTs have been instructed to coordinate with district TB officers and prison authorities to ensure proper screening of inmates and staff, alongside awareness campaigns, to combat this significant health issue within incarcerated populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TB
- tuberculosis
- prisons
- health
- screening camps
- public health
- India
- Union Ministry
- campaign
- awareness
ALSO READ
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Scientists say India's 'Deep Sea Mission' on track; hydrothermal vent discovery just the beginning
Konstas, Khawaja help Australia dominate over India in first session at Boxing Day Test (Day 1, Lunch)
Sam Konstas Shines Bright in Test Debut Against India