Tragic Toll: Mizoram's Battle with Drug Abuse Continues
In 2024, 71 individuals died due to drug abuse in Mizoram, according to the Excise and Narcotics Department. The heroin crisis persists, with a long history of 1,881 deaths since 1984. The state struggles against drug smuggling from Myanmar, with increasing heroin supply being a major concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST
In a grim revelation, Mizoram reported that 71 people, including 11 women, succumbed to drug abuse in 2024, according to figures from the Excise and Narcotics Department.
The situation marks a slight drop from the previous year when 74 deaths were recorded, but heroin remains the primary cause of fatalities, spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga stated on Sunday.
Since 1984, a staggering 1,881 individuals have died due to drug-related issues in the region, highlighting the pressing challenge of drug smuggling from neighboring Myanmar along its 828-km border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
