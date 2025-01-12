Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Mizoram's Battle with Drug Abuse Continues

In 2024, 71 individuals died due to drug abuse in Mizoram, according to the Excise and Narcotics Department. The heroin crisis persists, with a long history of 1,881 deaths since 1984. The state struggles against drug smuggling from Myanmar, with increasing heroin supply being a major concern.

Updated: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim revelation, Mizoram reported that 71 people, including 11 women, succumbed to drug abuse in 2024, according to figures from the Excise and Narcotics Department.

The situation marks a slight drop from the previous year when 74 deaths were recorded, but heroin remains the primary cause of fatalities, spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga stated on Sunday.

Since 1984, a staggering 1,881 individuals have died due to drug-related issues in the region, highlighting the pressing challenge of drug smuggling from neighboring Myanmar along its 828-km border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

