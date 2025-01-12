Tragic Toll: Mizoram's Battle with Drug Abuse Continues

In a grim revelation, Mizoram reported that 71 people, including 11 women, succumbed to drug abuse in 2024, according to figures from the Excise and Narcotics Department.

The situation marks a slight drop from the previous year when 74 deaths were recorded, but heroin remains the primary cause of fatalities, spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga stated on Sunday.

Since 1984, a staggering 1,881 individuals have died due to drug-related issues in the region, highlighting the pressing challenge of drug smuggling from neighboring Myanmar along its 828-km border.

