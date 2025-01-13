Left Menu

Odisha CM Facilitates Historic Health Scheme Merger

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visits New Delhi for a crucial MoU signing integrating state and central health schemes. The Ayushman Bharat scheme merges with Odisha's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, offering unified benefits to citizens. Union health officials also attend the significant event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:47 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a key development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a mission to New Delhi on Monday, focusing on health sector enhancement. His visit marks the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre, aligning the Ayushman Bharat scheme with the state's own healthcare initiative.

The agreement integrates the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana with Odisha's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to bring consolidated health benefits to the people of Odisha. This ambitious initiative is a testament to the 'double engine government' approach in prioritizing healthcare advancements, according to Majhi.

The ceremony, scheduled at Vigyan Bhawan, sees attendance from various key figures, including Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Beneficiaries will receive a single health card under the new scheme, granting men coverage up to Rs 5 lakh and women Rs 10 lakh across 30,000 hospitals nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

