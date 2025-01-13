Historic Breakthrough: Qatar Mediates Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

In a significant development, Qatar has presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft to cease hostilities in Gaza, potentially marking an end to a protracted conflict. This breakthrough, achieved in Doha, saw involvement from key figures, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's appointed envoy Steve Witkoff.

Both Israeli and Hamas officials have acknowledged advancements made during talks, which have been ongoing for over a year with minimal success. Though confirmation of a final draft remains elusive, the atmosphere appears hopeful, with possibilities of a deal materializing within days contingent on Hamas's response.

With Trump’s inauguration looming, pressure mounts to secure a deal emphasizing a ceasefire and hostage release. The initiative also underscores an urgent need for humanitarian aid amidst a dire crisis in Gaza, reflecting the complexities and stakes involved in achieving a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)