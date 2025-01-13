Odisha Joins Ayushman Bharat: A New Horizon for Healthcare

Odisha has officially joined the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, marking a pivotal shift in its healthcare landscape. The decision came after BJP assumed power, leading to a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Health Authority.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda praised the decision, criticizing the previous BJD government for political ego that deprived citizens of national health benefits. This change promises to enhance healthcare access for over 86% of Odisha's population.

The scheme's implementation involves the convergence with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, thus expanding healthcare coverage significantly. Approximately 1.03 crore families will benefit, with cashless treatment available at more than 30,000 hospitals nationwide, expanding from the previous 900 under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)