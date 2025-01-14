Left Menu

Odisha Embraces Ayushman Bharat: A Health Revolution

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the previous government for not implementing the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. The current administration now integrates it with the 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana', offering extensive healthcare benefits to 1.3 crore families across the state.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has openly criticized the former Naveen Patnaik-led government for its previous stance against implementing the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. The Chief Minister highlighted that the previous administration allegedly prioritized other interests over providing essential health benefits.

Arriving in Odisha from his New Delhi visit, Majhi expressed his commitment to changing this, asserting that under the new regime, the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' will finally reach Odisha's population. The scheme, promising a cashless health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, has now been integrated with the 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana', targeting 1.3 crore families.

This initiative aligns with the BJP's pledge to enhance healthcare services in Odisha, improving access to a wide range of facilities. The convergence promises benefits not just for residents but also for those working outside the state. Such governmental efforts highlight a strategic move towards holistic health and welfare reform in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

