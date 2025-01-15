Left Menu

Citigroup's $20 Billion Buyback Amid Strategic Shift

Citigroup lowered its 2026 profitability guidance due to rising regulatory costs but announced a $20 billion share buyback program. The bank exceeded Q4 profit forecasts, with strength in trading and dealmaking. Despite setbacks, CEO Jane Fraser continues efforts to transform and improve bank operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:07 IST
Citigroup has reduced its profitability forecast for 2026, as it faces increasing regulatory expenses. Despite this, the financial giant has approved a $20 billion share buyback initiative, signaling confidence in its strategic direction.

Quarterly results revealed promising progress, as Citigroup outpaced fourth-quarter profit expectations, driven by robust trading and dealmaking activities. The bank reported a profit of $1.34 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.22.

CEO Jane Fraser emphasized the effectiveness of their current strategy in boosting business performance, even as the bank invests in improving compliance and data governance. The recent initiatives are part of a broader effort to rectify past regulatory issues and reestablish confidence in Citigroup's management and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

