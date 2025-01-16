Revamping Healthcare: Bengaluru's Bold Hospital Upgrade Initiative

The Karnataka Cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 413.71 crore project aimed at transforming hospitals managed by the Bengaluru civic agency, all part of the ambitious 'Brand Bengaluru' scheme. This move marks a significant step in revitalizing the city's healthcare infrastructure.

As announced by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the initiative will replace dilapidated hospital buildings with modern structures, signifying a substantial upgrade for facilities run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Under the scheme, 13 BBMP hospitals will be upgraded to 30-bed and five to 50-bed capacities. Additionally, the plan includes the establishment of 22 dental and seven physiotherapy hospitals, aiming to bolster healthcare services for Bengaluru's population.

