Revamping Healthcare: Bengaluru's Bold Hospital Upgrade Initiative

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a major project worth Rs 413.71 crore to upgrade hospitals in Bengaluru under the 'Brand Bengaluru' scheme. This initiative promises the renovation of dilapidated buildings and the expansion of hospital capacities, enhancing healthcare services in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:58 IST
The Karnataka Cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 413.71 crore project aimed at transforming hospitals managed by the Bengaluru civic agency, all part of the ambitious 'Brand Bengaluru' scheme. This move marks a significant step in revitalizing the city's healthcare infrastructure.

As announced by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the initiative will replace dilapidated hospital buildings with modern structures, signifying a substantial upgrade for facilities run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Under the scheme, 13 BBMP hospitals will be upgraded to 30-bed and five to 50-bed capacities. Additionally, the plan includes the establishment of 22 dental and seven physiotherapy hospitals, aiming to bolster healthcare services for Bengaluru's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

